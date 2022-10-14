Disney On Ice comes to Tupelo’s newly renamed Cadence Bank Arena

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of the most favorite Disney characters take to the ice this weekend in Tupelo.

“Disney on Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate” is at the Cadence Bank Arena tonight, Saturday, and Sunday. There are 14 Disney stories in the production, featuring skaters who tell the tales while performing amazing feats on the ice.

The show features numbers from “Toy Story” “Frozen” “Mulan” and many others.

One of the ensemble skaters says there is something for everyone in the show.

“Just to have a good time, there’s a lot of wonderful stories to see and it’s always a good time, everyone always has a wonderful experience at Disney on Ice. To see the excitement when they see their favorite character, or when they see a spectacular moment in the show,” said James Basler, ensemble skater.

You can see that entire interview tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. on Sunrise Saturday. And for ticket information, go to disneyonice.com

