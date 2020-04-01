Distance learning becoming the new norm amid COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In a time of social distancing, we are also in a time of distancing learning.

Students, teachers and parents are adjusting to a new lifestyle. School is no longer in session for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Placing students, teachers and parents in uncharted territory.

Here in Mississippi, schools remain closed until April 20.

Leanne Long, an adjunct professor at Mississippi State University, said the transition to online learning has gone quite well.

“Not seeing me twice a week, I teach on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I think it has been an adjustment for them and it’s an adjustment for me moving into a completely online world. So, that has been a little of a transition, but we’ve had face-to-face zoom meetings, so that they’re comfortable.”

Not only is Long a teacher by day, but she is also a mother of two.

She said and she and her husband are doing all they can to make sure their children are learning each day.’

“We are getting in English and math with the resources that the Starkville School District has offered us, it has been plentiful,” explained Long.

But in the midst of it all, children will soon ask questions about the coronavirus.

Long said that’s the toughest part of being a parent today.

“We’re not going to sugarcoat them about what is going on. They hear it while we’re watching the news, and we want to be informed as well but also letting them know what the virus is, that we’re not going out very much, we’re staying here, we’re Germex, we’re washing our hands,” said Long.

Cole Morris, freshman at Itawamba community college, said the transition to online has been difficult.

“It’s rough, because I’m the type of person that I need someone to stay up there and teach. You tell me, instead of teaching myself about it and it’s just been hard and it’s a challenge,” said Morris.

The governor also said Wednesday afternoon, that he is undecided if he will extend the April deadline.