District 23 special election date set to fill state House Representative’s seat

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A special election date is set to fill Jim Beckett’s seat in the state House of Representatives.

The District 23 special election date will be January 10th.

Qualifying begins on November 21st.

District 23 covers portions of Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette, and Webster counties.

Beckett had held the seat since 2004.

The Republican from Bruce was recently named the Public Utilities Staff Director by Governor Tate Reeves.

