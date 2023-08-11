District 6 State Senator says he wants to focus on healthcare reform

Sen. McMahan says Medicaid fraud is costing Mississippi taxpayers millions

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – District 6 State Senator Chad McMahan said he is ready to continue working for his constituents, now that a heated campaign is behind him.

McMahan won a third term after defeating challenger Lauren Smith in the Republican Primary Tuesday.

Without an opponent on the Democratic ticket, McMahan has his goals lined up for the next term and says healthcare reform and cracking down on Medicaid fraud will be at the top of the list.

McMahan said he is glad to put the campaign behind him and focus on issues he said to affect all constituents, such as healthcare reform.

“Across the state, about one in three Mississippians are on Medicaid and there’s a large segment of our population that has no health coverage at all, those working making too much to be on Medicaid and don’t have access to sustainable healthcare that’s affordable so we need to look at healthcare reforms in this state,” McMahan said.

McMahan, who is from Guntown, said he also favors looking into insurance reform and pricing reform from healthcare clinics and hospitals.

The Republican senator also wants to see a crackdown on Medicaid fraud. He will call for more investigators to look into suspected fraud.

“Medicaid is a billion-dollar entity in the state. Their budget is about a billion dollars and even if you have one or 2% it’s $20 million, and I’m always for doing the right thing. There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing, and I want to be sure the taxpayer’s money is being protected and that we’re doing everything we can to detect and prosecute those taking advantage of Medicaid,” McMahan said.

McMahan said he will also continue to support funding for workforce development, infrastructure repair and improvement, and policies that keep repeat and violent offenders behind bars.

McMahan won with 55% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter