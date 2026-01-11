District Attorney and Sheriff speaks on killing spree in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in custody for a shooting spree that killed several members of his own family.

The act is shocking even to professionals used to dealing with violent crimes.

Suspect Daricka Moore is currently facing a first-degree murder charge, and that could soon be upgraded to capital murder.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott and District Attorney Scott Colom said this is the toughest and worst investigation they have faced in years.

“I want to say that we all lift our hearts and prayers for the victims and their families,” Scott said. “This is really shaking our community.”

Friday night ended with a devastating loss for a Clay County family, with four family members dead and another family member charged with killing them and two other men.

Suspect Daricka Moore allegedly shot and killed his father, uncle, and brother at one location near Blake Road in Cedar Bluff.

Moore is also accused of killing a 7-year-old girl, who is reported to be a relative.

This is the kind of crime that shakes even a seasoned law enforcement officer like Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

“Personally, I don’t know what kind of motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old; it’s just none out there that you can explain to me why this would happen,” Scott said. “But again, as I would say, it shook me pretty hard, so right now my focus is on solving this case for our victims and being there for these families and doing what we can to support them.”

“I’m like with the sheriff, somebody killing their dad, brother, and uncle in a short period of time, a 7-year-old who is related to him; I can’t get an answer to do that one. It’s hard to preamp that.”

The suspect is also believed to have killed two more men, who were not relatives, at a third location near Siloam-Griffith road.

16th Judicial District District Attorney Scott Colom said he is ready to push for the maximum when it comes to prosecuting this case.

“If he’s eligible for the death penalty, the district attorney’s office is going to go for the death penalty,” Colom said. “You got to have some cases, typically I would consult with the victims and wait down the line but there is some cases where just they got to get the worse punishment.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

