District Attorney Scott Colom could be headed to the federal bench

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – District Attorney Scott Colom could be headed to the federal bench.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson has recommended him for an open position as a federal judge.

Thompson confirmed earlier this week that he has sent a letter to President Biden endorsing Colom as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Colom currently serves as district attorney for the 16th Circuit Court District. It includes Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha counties.

Thompson says he’s confident Colom is ready for this next step in his career.

“His name came up from all sectors as the caliber of person who if given an opportunity to be a federal judge, he would serve Mississippi. Well. He’s done a good job and District Attorney. He’s been Municipal Court judge and a justice of the peace and so he meets to test so I couldn’t think of a better person,” said Representative Thompson.

If the recommendation is approved by the President, Colom will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.