District Attorney Scott Colom’s fate for federal chair is undecided

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been months since District Attorney Scott Colom’s nomination to the federal bench and now his confirmation hangs in the balance.

On Tuesday, April 4, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith blocked Colom’s confirmation hearing by stating she would not return her “blue slip” in support of his nomination for the seat as a federal judge in the Northern District of Mississippi.

This blue slip represents the state senators’ approval of the federal court nominee.

While Hyde-Smith’s refusal to support Colom has stalled the judiciary process, Mississippi Representative, Cheikh Taylor told WCBI the court system may be segregated in more ways than one.

“The truth is that our judiciary system has been more partisan than ever,” Taylor said. “And we see that even in our state capitol. So what we’re seeing is what politics looks like in 2023, where we’re separated by black and white and sometimes racial lines as well. And I hope that’s not the case in this situation, but we should be keeping an eye towards that.”

Without Hyde-Smith’s blue slip, Colom’s fate is in the hands of Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Durbin can call a special hearing to vote if Colom will take the federal judge seat or he can deny a hearing all together and the search for a federal judge in Oxford starts all over.

Taylor said the people can have a voice and contact Senator Durbin in support or disapproval of Colom.

“The time is now for every voice to be heard, every email sent, every call made. Because again, this is important. We need people who represent us on that bench and the only way that’s going to happen is if we push and press at this moment in time,” said Taylor.

