District Attorney widens investigation for Corinth AI porn case

Investigation could look at who knew and failed to report allegations in a timely manner

CORINTH, MISS. (WCBI) – “I want to ensure parents and the public that my office is committed to pursuing justice and ensuring the safety of our community and schools,” said District Attorney Jason Herring.

He also said his office is working with the U S Attorney’s Office.

On March 12, federal investigators arrested Wilson Frederick Jones. The former Corinth Middle School teacher is charged with producing and possessing morphed images of child pornography. Court documents allege Jones created pornographic videos, featuring images of female students he gathered from social media.

Prosecutors said Superintendent Dr. Lee Childress was allegedly made aware of the inappropriate images on November 19. Wilson resigned two days later after he was confronted by the superintendent and other administrators about the content. However, the Mississippi Department of Education was not notified about the incident until January 29th. Corinth police weren’t notified until the end of February. Wilson was working with CPS out of Tippah County until his arrest.

Attorney Tony Farese has been hired to represent the families of seven of the eight alleged female victims.

‘If you see something, say something, that is the world we live in today and it is the same for mandatory reporters, they are mandated to report any suspected child sexual abuse, or child sexual activity. It is pretty plain and simple, all you have to do is report it,” Farese said.

Herring said investigators will leave no stone unturned as they continue working on the case.

Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker had a message for the victims.

“You have our support and our heart, as you always will. I want to address members of this community. It has been a rough week and a half for Corinthians, it has affected each one of us personally,” Chief Tucker said.

Farese said there are a lot of questions that must be answered.

“Who was told about Mr. Jones’ creation of child pornography, there on his school computer during the sixth period, using morphed images of students, who was that shared with, who knew, which of the teachers or principals, vice principals knew,” Farese said.

The DA, investigators, and police chief emphasize this investigation is casting a wide net, to see if there are any more possible violations of the law.

Jones has been released from jail on bond.

Farese said the interim superintendent has reached out to victims’ families, offering counseling services.

