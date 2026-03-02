District Circuit Court officials to host first Golden Triangle Law Academy in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The future is bright for Mississippi students with interests in the legal field.

16th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Michelle Easterling, along with other officers of the court, is hosting the first Golden Triangle Law Academy.

The 4-day camp will give students the opportunity to learn more about the legal field, see live proceedings, participate in debates and negotiations, and get hands-on experience from local legal professionals.

Students will also receive a law academy certificate, and attendees are eligible for college scholarships.

This academy will be hosted from June 22 to June 25, and is available for students who have just completed 9th grade up to students who just graduated in 2026.

Applications are open now.

To register, visit their website at msatjc.org/event.

You can also contact Nicole McLaughlin at nicole.mclaughline@courts.ms.gov for financial assistance.

