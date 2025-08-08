Disturbing juvenile assault video sparks outrage in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. — A video recorded in Caledonia showing a white teenager pointing a gun at a Black teen while using racial slurs has sparked outrage across Lowndes County and led to an arrest.

Editor’s note: Because both the suspect and the victim are juveniles, WCBI is not identifying either teen or their parents.

The video, which spread quickly online, appears to show the armed teen forcing the other to do exercises and striking him with the weapon. “It is very disturbing,” District Attorney Scott Colom said. “Anybody who sees a kid having a gun pointed at them and being told to do things is going to be concerned.”

Deputies arrested a juvenile suspect within hours of the video circulating. The teen is currently charged in youth court with misdemeanor simple assault and minor in possession of a weapon. Those initial charges, Colom emphasized, are not necessarily the final word.

“When it comes to the initial charging decision, local law enforcement looks at the evidence and decides what charges they think are appropriate,” Colom said. “Just because it starts as a misdemeanor doesn’t mean that’s where it has to stay. A grand jury will review the evidence and decide whether there’s enough for more serious charges, including whether there was bodily injury.”

Some in the community — including the victim’s mother — say the current charges fall short. “A misdemeanor for what he did to my child? We all saw that video. My child is traumatized,” she said. She added that the family is in counseling and her son has transferred to another school.

The suspect’s mother told WCBI her family immediately turned her son in and surrendered the gun to law enforcement. “I’m sorry for everything that’s happened,” she said, adding that she asked the court to keep him in custody while the investigation continues. She also said her family has received threats since the video surfaced.

Questions have also been raised about whether the incident could be prosecuted as a hate crime. Colom said the law requires proof that the attack was motivated by race — evidence that can come from messages, searches, or other information beyond what’s seen on video. “If there’s evidence he did it because of race, that’s one thing,” he said. “If the evidence shows it stemmed from another motive, that complicates it.”

Colom confirmed the case is part of a broader criminal investigation into the accused teen and that additional charges remain possible pending the grand jury’s review.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.