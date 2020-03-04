Dixie Chicks announce first album in over a decade

After a “Long Time Gone,” the Dixie Chicks have announced a new album — and dropped the music video for its first single on Wednesday. From the looks of it, the band is still “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

The powerful anthem titled “Gaslighter” showcases the voices of the band’s trio — Martie Maguire, Emily Robison and Natalie Maines. The female-centric video showcases vintage footage of women interposed with kaleidoscopic effects and shots of the band singing in various costumes.

Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter (Official Video) by dixiechicksVEVO on YouTube

The band teased the single on its official Twitter account in late February, tweeting the definition of a gaslighter and Wednesday’s date. Maines had been teasing the “Gaslighter” song and its music video since February 15, when she posted an image of the band on her Instagram.

The record, the band’s first studio album since the Grammy winning “Taking the Long Way” in 2006, is also titled “Gaslighter” and is set to be released by Columbia Records on May 1, according to a press release.

It was co-produced by singer-songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff. Fans are able to pre-order the band’s fifth studio album on a variety of platforms.

The album release date is new, but the band and Antonoff have been teasing new music for years. In the summer of 2019, Maines posted to Instagram about the new album. Using a baby filter, Maines exclaimed “Dixie Chicks!” Robison and Maguire then said “Album” and “Coming,” and Antonoff added, “Someday.”

While the band hasn’t released a studio album in years, the trio has still been busy.

They went on a massive tour in 2016 of more than 40 cities, dubbed the “DCX MMXVI World Tour,” and were featured in Beyonce’s single “Daddy Lessons” from her 2016 album “Lemonade.” They were also featured recently in Taylor Swift’s song “Soon You’ll Get Better” from her 2019 album “Lover.”