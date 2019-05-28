DNA links uncle to missing Utah girl, police say

DNA has provided further evidence that the 21-year-old uncle of a missing 5-year-old girl in Utah is behind her disappearance, police said Tuesday. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley was reported missing Saturday by her family after they woke up.

Evidence also indicates Shelley is hurt but police did not elaborate.

“We would never dash the hope that we would find her alive,” Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters. “But it’s certainly a concern for us at this point; Lizzy’s safety.”

Jensen said police have “strong evidence,” including the DNA, linking Alex Whipple to the disappearance of Shelley. He was denied bail Tuesday during a court appearance in Logan.

His attorney, Shannon Demler, had argued that Whipple should get bail because he has not been charged in connection with the disappearance. The girl was last seen before family members went to bed about 2 a.m., Jensen said. The uncle was staying at the house that night but doesn’t live there.

The ongoing search is concentrated on a one-half mile area around the family’s home in Logan, in a picturesque mountain valley near the Idaho border about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Nancy Buttars, 63, said crews searched Monday along a river behind her house, walking up and down the banks and through underbrush, as well as along railroad tracks.

She said she had searched her property after hearing alerts about the missing girl. For many people, the case has disturbed a close-knit sense of tranquility that comes with living in a small community.

“I just hope they find her and put an end to it,” Buttars said.

Whipple was found Saturday afternoon about 10 miles from the family home. He was combative and refused to identify himself several times when police spotted him walking in a remote area, according to court documents.

Police found him with a metal baseball bat, alcohol and drug paraphernalia. Jensen said the bat isn’t part of evidence in the disappearance. Whipple was booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of probation violations, failure to identify himself to police and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2016, Whipple was convicted of assaulting his roommate in an incident of domestic violence, according to court records.

That same year, Whipple was arrested after police said he stole his neighbor’s car and drove under the influence of alcohol. A 40-mile chase ended when the Utah Highway Patrol spiked the tires of the car, court documents show.

Whipple was sentenced to prison in March 2018 but his term was suspended, and he was instead ordered to serve 180 days in jail and five years of probation.