“DO SOMETHING”: Parkland students express outrage after new shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — Survivors of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, took to social media Friday to express outrage and heartbreak in the aftermath of another attack: a deadly shooting at a Texas high school that killed 10 people.

The shooting at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, marks the deadliest school shooting since a former student allegedly killed 17 at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — a Valentine’s Day massacre that mobilized thousands for gun reform rallies across the country.

“My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience,” Parkland student Jaclyn Corin tweeted.

She also directed her frustration at President Donald Trump, writing, “Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game.”

“DO SOMETHING,” she added.

Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/Lc1IWYGssE — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Classmate David Hogg, who with Corin helped create the grassroots movement #NeverAgain, warned that politicians would soon descend on the Texas school acting like they care but are only looking to boost approval ratings.

Cameron Kasky echoed those warnings on Twitter: “Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors.”

According to law enforcement sources, nine students and one teacher were killed in Friday’s shooting in Texas. Another 10 people were wounded. School district Police Chief Walter Braun said that explosive devices were found in Santa Fe High School and the surrounding area.

The suspect in custody was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a student at the school. He had a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver, which were legally owned by the suspect’s father, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, adding that he didn’t know whether the father was aware his son had obtained the weapons.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices,” tweeted Emma Gonzalez, who has been one of the leading voices calling for stricter gun laws since the Parkland shooting.

March For Our Lives released a statement urging Americans not to sweep the latest shooting under the rug. The group said some of the Parkland students had already reached out to the Texas survivors.

“This is not the price of our freedom. This is the most fatal shooting since the one at our school and tragedies like this will continue to happen unless action is taken,” they said.

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Douglas student Kayla Renert traveled to Washington for the massive gun reform rally in March. “On the bus in D.C., I said we continue to say never again but it keeps happening again, this was again. We worked hard to make Douglas the last mass school shooting and unfortunately three months later there was another,” said the 15-year-old sophomore.

Delaney Tarr tweeted she “should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot.”