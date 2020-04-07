Doctor files lawsuit against Baptist Oxford alleging being fired after raising concern over safety measures

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – An Oxford doctor who claims she was fired after raising concerns about the safety of other doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients is suing her former employer.

In a lawsuit filed against Baptist Memorial Hospital North, Dr. Samantha Houston said she was fired for alleged disruptive behavior.

In the days and weeks leading up to her firing, Doctor Houston asked for local churches and organizations to donate masks and baby monitors to help staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Houston also sent emails to co-workers raising concerns about the need for more personal protective equipment, or PPE for some healthcare workers.

Doctor Houston is represented by Tupelo based attorney Jim Waide. The lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages.