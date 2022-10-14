Doctors share Flu season concerns after two years of social distancing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The COVID-19 Pandemic could have an impact on this year’s flu season, as doctors become more concerned.

They say the flu virus is spreading earlier than usual.

Health leaders say as a result of social distancing and masking during the COVID Pandemic, Flu was hardly a factor of concern.

Meaning most people have not been exposed to the virus in two years leading to lower immunity.

Doctors encourage people to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

Flu activity in the US usually starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February.

