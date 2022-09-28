MSDH announces ongoing concerns about COVID-19 hospitalizations

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations are still a big concern.

However, health leaders add they are declining.

That is some good news on the covid form in the Magnolia State.

As of the 19th, 147 Mississippians were in the hospital sick with COVID-19.

The State Department of Health is urging people to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Many Mississippi counties have low community spread, including Lowndes, Lee, Oktibbeha, and Noxubee Counties.

To check your county, just visit the State Department of Health’s website at msdh.ms.gov

