Children five years and older can get COVID-19 booster shot

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Children five and older can now get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced today that families can now make appointments for their kids to get the booster.

The vaccines are available at all county health departments.

The state’s epidemiologist, Doctor Paul Byers said as we get into the winter months, they’re encouraging everyone who can, to get boosted.

