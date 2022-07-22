West Point church host vaccination event amid COVID surge

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Vaccination events are popping back up as COVID cases make a comeback.

Northside Christian Church in West Point hosted a vaccine pop-up Thursday.

The church has held similar events in the past.

NCC also offered incentives -a 50-dollar gift card for the first and second dose, and booster shots.

“We think it is incredibly important to serve as one of the places in West Point where people can continue to receive vaccinations,” said Pastor Orlando Richmond. “Clearly, this COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.”

“The COVID is on the rise again and people have got to take precautions because this is a very dangerous thing, this virus,” said Joe Wilson, who received his shot on Thursday. “So it is very important to our neighborhood.”

Access Family Health Services administered the vaccinations.