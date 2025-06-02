Dog helps law enforcement find a murder weapon in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Law enforcement in Lee County was able to find a murder weapon with help from a furry friend.

K9 Officer Bradley Starling and his partner, K9 Charlie, were called to help the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in a very important investigation.⁠

⁠

A firearm believed to have been used in a double homicide in Lee County had reportedly been thrown into a wooded area.

Despite the thick undergrowth, K9 Charlie quickly got to work.

Within moments, he showed behavioral changes and signs that he smelled the weapon.

Officer Starling moved in and confirmed that K9 Charlie had found the firearm.

