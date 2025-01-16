Dog in Hatley recovers after being shot with a bow and arrow

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – A dog known for walking kids in the car line to Hatley School is recovering, after someone shot him with an arrow.

Facebook posts state Hank, the 8-and-a-half-year-old dog, who was shot with a bow and arrow. The dog’s owners took Hank to an Amory veterinarian, who is treating Hank.

According to the Facebook posts, Hank was also seen frequently at Dollar General, visiting with customers. In fact, Dollar General has started a fundraiser to help with the vet bills.

The latest post says Hank is recovering well.

