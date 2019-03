LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman isn’t exactly Cruella de Vil, but she is accused of taking a state trooper’s puppy.

Amber Keating, 22, was charged with Dog Stealing.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department investigators said the trooper’s pit bull was reported missing last week.

Keating was arrested the next day.

Dog stealing is a felony charge in Mississippi.

Keating’s bond was set at $5,000.