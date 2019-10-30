Dogs rescued after flooding puts them in harm’s way

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Flash flooding covered roads and threatened homes in West Point Wednesday morning, and police had to rescue two dogs.

Water overtopped ditches on Meadowbrook Circle and flowed into the yards of homeowners.

- Advertisement -

The dog houses could be seen filling with water in the back yard of a home.

West Point officers were seen getting the dogs out of harm’s way.

Clay County Emergency Management reported about 10 areas of flash flooding Wednesday morning.

High waters were reported from Louisville to Starkville to Lowndes County during Wednesday morning’s storms.