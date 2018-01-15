Dogs From All Over The Southeast Bring Their Very Best To Starkville Over The Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Kennel Club of Mississippi hosts its annual dog show this weekend at the Mississippi Horse Park in Starkville.

Furry, fierce, and fast.

That’s what you’ll find at the Golden Triangle Kennel Club of Mississippi dog show.

Around five-hundred dogs come out to show judges their very best.

“In the conformation events, the dogs are judged according to how well they represent the AKC standard of that breed. The intent is to judge the breeding stock of breeders in the different breeds and then, in the obedience and rally, it’s more of a companion dog performance event,” says Golden Triangle Kennel Club of Mississippi Vice President, Sarah Lee.

The love for their furry friends and the bonding time with them are some of the reasons why dog owners and breeders participate in these dog shows.

“For breeders, it’s being able to show their breeding stock to other people in that breed, with hopes of continuing the, to breed against the AKC standard and preserve the breed.”

Chantz Segraves traveled all the way from Georgia for his poodle to be judged.

Their first show together was almost two years ago.

“We went to a show and had no idea what we were doing and kind of went for a rude-awakening and kind of learned that it wasn’t just easy. You can’t just take a dog in there and just win. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and we’re still showing that same dog today. So, it’s been about a year and a half since we’ve been doing it, but we’ve learned a lot and we enjoy it.”

The poodle owner says a lot of work goes into preparing for a dog show.

It’s not just the three to four hour prep time before the show, but it’s a year around thing.

“You’re trying to grow the coat on them, so sometimes they may not be as ready to show, but you’re constantly, we’re having to give them a bath every week. A three hour bath once a week, just to get them prepped, and just going around in the southeast mainly, just looking for shows each month.”

The dog show is a two day event.

People and dogs from all over the southeast region come out to participate.