Domestic argument leads to felony arrest, victim taken to hospital

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is accused of strangling and beating a woman.

Police arrested Christopher McKinney, 29, on a Felony Aggravated Domestic Violence charge.

On Monday, officers responded to a disturbance at Jones Cove.

Upon arrival, a man and woman appeared to have been in a fight.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later released after treatment.

Booneville police say due to the violent nature of the charges and previous criminal history, bond was set at $25,000.