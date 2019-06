STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A domestic assault involving knives leads to two arrests in Starkville.

Terron Neal, 25, and Joshua Ulmer, 32, were arrested for Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.

Starkville police were called to a disturbance at an apartment on Yellow Jacket Drive Monday morning just after seven.

Police say the two had an altercation involving two knives and a glass bottle.

Both are expected to make an initial appearance in municipal court Monday evening.