Domestic dispute in Iuka sends one to the hospital with a gunshot wound

IUKA, Miss. (WCBI) – A verbal dispute turns physical and ends with bullets fired and a person air-lifted.

It all started around noon yesterday in Iuka as a father and son were arguing.

Police say the dispute turned physical and continued after the son left, returning with more family members that night.

Iuka Police Chief Randy Stringer confirmed an unnamed victim was shot during the second incident and air-lifted from the scene.

So far there is no update to the victim’s condition.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.