Domestic Violence: How abuse inside the home can impact children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More than a third of men and women in Mississippi have been domestic violence victims.

Most suffer in silence, and for many families, the abuse trickles down to the youngest members.

Dorothy Sanders has seen domestic violence’s effects on a family.

For almost three decades, she has worked to provide help for abuse victims.

Sanders said domestic violence is a cycle and can directly affect how children view relationships.

“Children as they grow up they mimic what they see, so if they are in an environment that is toxic they are going to do it. They are going to follow in the footsteps of those they see,” said Sanders.

While they may not be the ones who suffer physically, those actions in the home can be a catalyst for how they present themselves in public.

“With children growing up in a violent home are going to act out at school and they may get bullied because they are standoffish and quiet and then they may be the bully because that is what they see,” said Sanders.

Veronica Harrison is a licensed counselor for Community Counseling. She said abuse comes in several different forms.

“Domestic violence is more than just physical. It’s mental abuse, verbal abuse aggressive acts, against things you love,” said Harrison.

Sometimes getting out of a situation for yourself – and your children may seem impossible.

“I may not tell you I am going to beat you but you know you can’t take care of your kids. You are not financially able so I have control over you and often abusers, that’s their things, they need control,” said Sanders.

The redemption stories are what remind Sanders that there is hope for people who are victims of domestic violence

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and it just does my heart so good when I see one of my clients come and say Well Mrs. Dot I just want to come and let you know I’m doing good and I’ve been gone now for five years,” said Sanders.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can contact Sanders office at (662)244-3508 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800)799-7233.

