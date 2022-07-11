Donation from various organizations helps Amory hospital upgrade

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A donation from a private, non-profit organization helps an Amory hospital upgrade its surgery options.

The Gilmore Foundation has pledged half a million dollars to help North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore Amory pay for the latest version of the DaVinci Robot surgical system, the DaVinci eleven,

The robot has been in use since April.

The DaVinci system allows surgeons to perform complex and delicate operations with less pain and blood loss, and shorter recovery times.

“The DaVinci Robot upgrade allows us to do different cases, a broader scope of case in both general surgery in OBGYN specialties and also from the surgical standpoint, it’s more efficient than previous surgical robot technology,” said Shane Spees, NMHS President and CEO.

The DaVinci eleven was used in at least 3 surgeries today alone.