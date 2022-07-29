Donations being taken for teacher appreciation event in Houston

Annual teacher appreciation breakfast will provide door prizes to educators

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – School is about to start and residents in Houston have a chance to show their appreciation for teachers.

The annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast for Houston educators takes place Monday morning. But the community is being asked to donate door prizes that will be given out during the event.

The gifts can be dropped off at the Chickasaw Development Offices, or at Factory Connection, right next door.

Organizers say it is one way to say thanks to educators as they prepare to start another school year.

“The teachers are so excited and have fun every year, accepting these door prizes and it’s a great way for the community to support the school system, the teachers are getting ready to go back to school and we’re getting ready for them, by showing how much the community supports them,” said Patsy Gregory, of the Chickasaw Development Foundation.

Items can be donated until Saturday evening. The items can also be picked up, for more information, you can email ilovehoustonms@gmail.com.