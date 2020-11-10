Donta Kirby indicted by Lowndes County Grand Jury

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man that was wanted in two counties is indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

Donta Kirby of Pine Bluff was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury.

He’s also facing two possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges.

Kirby is also accused of running from a state trooper in Webster County from a traffic stop back in July.

28-year-old Lorenzo Halthon Jr.’s body was found on Burns Road on July second.

A passerby found Halthon and called Lowndes County deputies.

Investigators have not released any information about the homicide case and what may have led to the deadly shooting.