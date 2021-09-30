Dontario Drummond named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- Ole Miss senior Dontario Drummond was one of eight receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.

The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), who catches a pass, is eligible for the award.

The Laurel, Mississippi, native has hauled in 20 catches for 339 yards during the Rebels’ first three contests. Drummond ranks eighth in the FBS with 113.0 receiving yards per game. His four touchdown receptions are second in the SEC and is 11th nationally.

Dating back to last season, Drummond has registered eight straight games in which he’s recorded a touchdown reception. He’s the first Rebel to accomplish that feat since at least 1965.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced live on Dec. 9, 2021, on The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be televised on ESPN.