Double homicide in Pickens County under investigation

A man and woman died in a homicide in Pickens County on Sunday.

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead and one is in custody after an early morning homicide in Pickens County.

Sheriff Jordan Powell said in a statement that a man and woman were found deceased Sunday morning, July 12.

However, details on how they died and what happened are still limited.

Powell shared that the person they believe to be responsible for the deaths is behind bars.

He said that the Office is confident that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

As deputies continue to investigate, Powell urges residents to refrain from spreading rumors or assumptions about what may have happened.

Powell says more information will be released when its appropriate to do so.

He encourages the community to keep the family and those affected in their prayers.

Stay with WCBI as we continue to follow this story.

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