Double trouble as two fronts bring cold later in week
MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures climb into the low 60s as mostly cloudy skies take the stage. Lows drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight. No rain is expected Monday.
NEXT WEEK: Two rounds of cold fronts will help brings highs down into the upper 40s by Saturday. A cold front very late Wednesday and into Thursday will provide the initial burst of cooler air, accompanied by scattered showers and storms across the region. The second front will arrive early Friday, reinforcing the already cooler air brought in Wednesday. During this period we really only see one major chance for rain on Wednesday, while the remainder the the week remains mostly dry. Lows drop close to 30 overnight Friday in the aftermath of our frontal passages.