A Few Downpours Today; Dry This Weekend.

TODAY: A few isolated showers possible in the morning, then widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. An isolated shower could linger into the overnight hours. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRI/SAT: Temperatures stay in the 80s and skies will be mostly sunny as we head into the end of the week. Overnight lows will be lower as well, into the low 60s Friday night and mid 60s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures climb back into the 90s Sunday to Wednesday with lots of sunshine. We will start the week dry, but low end rain chances return by mid-week.