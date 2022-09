Downtown Columbus gears up for annual Artwalk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is gearing up for the Artwalk.

Rain or shine, downtown Columbus will be the spot to be if you are looking to add a piece to your art collections.

You will need cash or a check to make art purchases.

Some downtown stores will have local artists set up inside.

The fun is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday.