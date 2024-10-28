Downtown Columbus hosts its 11th annual Fall Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus hosted its 11th annual Fall Festival.

Family and friends filled College Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

There was food, games, trunk-or-treats set up, face painting, and more.

One parent says it’s nice to see positive events happening in the community.

“I would attend Fall festivals just like this one,” attendee Taylor Treece said. “We would all get together and do hay rides to different houses.”

The event was sponsored by Annunciation Catholic Church, First Methodist Church, and St. Paul Episcopal Church.

