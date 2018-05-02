Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Semi Finalist In Online Contest

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – An organization that promotes downtown Tupelo is one step closer to a big honor and cash prize.

Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association is a quarterfinalist in “America’s Main Street Contest.” That is an online contest that began with more than 300 entries and is now down to the top 25.

- Advertisement -

Voting for the quarterfinals is underway and it’s simple, people can go online, and vote once every 24 hours through May 27th. People can vote from different devices and the top vote getter will receive $25,000 in prize money.

“We know people love downtown and they love everything we do, it’s been really nice to see they’re showing up, voting, because winning this money means we can make it even better,” said Reagan Pepper, with DTMSA.

To vote visit mainstreetcontest.com/profile 37 . The winner will be announced in early June.