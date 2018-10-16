Dozens come out to shine light on breast cancer

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- October is Breast Cancer awareness month and on Monday, dozens in Macon came out to help bring awareness to the deadly disease.

A huge crowd gathered on the steps of the courthouse for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Program.

- Advertisement -

Breast Cancer impacts thousands of people all across the world.

The purpose of Monday’s program is to educate and shine a light on how important it is for everyone to get checked.

“It’s just important because some people don’t ever know until it’s in the last stage, so it’s best to get your breasts examined every year and that’s a must because it’s important,” said Freda Phillips, the director of the program.

“There’s nothing wrong with going to the hospital, getting your mammograms, and most importantly, know your own body, know your own body,” said Myra Brooks, a breast cancer survivor and the program’s keynote speaker. “If you feel anything that’s not there or if you think you felt something that’s there, go check it out.”

This marks the 5th year the city of Macon has held this program.