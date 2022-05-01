Dozens flock to the Dudie burger festival in Tupelo

For 23 years, the city has celebrated the Dudie Burger Festival.

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- There was plenty of nostalgia in Tupelo on Saturday.

The iconic Dudie Burger was served at Dudies Diner, a converted Memphis Trolley Car, which was a popular eating establishment in the 1950’s and 60’s. It’s now on display at Tupelo’s Oren Dunn Museum.

Event organizers say school kids flocked to Dudies for lunch back in the good ole days.

“Kids used to get out of school at lunch from Milam. They would march from Milam school down south Gloster to the Dudie wagon, which is about where the Walmart parking lot is right no. They would line up and eat. Dudie knew they were coming, so he would get ready in the morning,” said event coordinator,Leesha Faulkner.

One of the highlights of the event was the annual Dudie Burger eating contest which featured a burger eating competition.