Dozens gathered in downtown Starkville to observe National Day of Prayer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered in downtown Starkville to observe a community-wide observance of the National Day of Prayer.

It was held at First Presbyterian Church. The multi-denominational service included prayers from several members of the community.

Organizers focused on praying for the nation, the city of Starkville, military personnel, schools, and families.

The National Day of Prayer is designated by Congress and held every year on the first Thursday of May.