Suspects in multi-state burglary operation tracked down in Missouri by Oxford Police

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Suspects in a multi-state burglary operation are tracked down in Missouri by Oxford Police.

Oxford’s end of the investigation began on May 16, when officers responded to a burglary at a home on Saint Andrews Road.

More than $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in that break-in.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle, thanks to home surveillance video in the area.

Using traffic cams and license plate readers, they were able to track the vehicle, even figuring out that it had a different tag when it first came to town.

Investigators also found out that agencies in Alabama were investigating similar burglaries.

The vehicle was later spotted in Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. OPD investigators were able to track it to Missouri and shared their information with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested two Chilean nationals, Fabian Navarro-Aliaga and Marcelo Telechea-Droguett.

Jewelry, firearms, and other stolen items were reportedly recovered as a result of the arrest.

Both men are charged with Burglary – Forced Entry.

They also face Federal charges, and an immigration detainer has been placed on them.

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