Dozens of shell casings found after home and vehicle shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police were on the scene of a shooting incident Thursday night.

Officers responded to 5th Avenue and 17th Street around 9:30.

36 shell casings were found on the scene.

A vehicle and a home were hit according to CPD.

If you have information on this case, contact Columbus police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.