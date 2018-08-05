Dozens shot across Chicago in spate of overnight violence

- Advertisement -

CHICAGO — At least 30 people were shot in 11 different shootings across Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Two of the victims have died and the others were hospitalized with injuries, CBS Chicago reports.

There were two separate shootings in Lawndale on Sunday. Two gunmen exited a vehicle and shot four people at a party then fled the scene. The victims were all hospitalized in stable condition, according to WLS-TV.

In another incident, two gunmen approached a group of people and opened fire, the Chicago Tribune reports. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other victims were rushed to the hospital.

In the city’s Gresham community, eight people were shot and injured when several gunmen opened fire outside a building in the 1300 block of West 76th Street, the Chicago Police Department said. The victims — five females and three males — were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and were all listed in stable condition.

They suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, buttocks, hands and a graze wound to the head, police said. No suspects were taken into custody.

“This is just out of control right now,” Dr. Donovan Price of Street Pastors told CBS Chicago. “It’s a war zone going on right now. Chicago is just crazy.”