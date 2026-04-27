Dr. David Shaw discusses opportunities/relationships abroad at Starkville Rotary

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University has strong relationships with other universities around the world.

The latest example of that is the MSU Rome Center, the university’s first residential facility abroad.

It’s part of MSU’s partnership with the Pontifical University. When it’s finished, it will be able to house up to 36 students at a time.

The program, based in Italy, also allows students to have internships with the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Dr. David Shaw talked about this and other international opportunities in Starkville today.

He said these relationships allow MSU to extend its reach farther than anything it could do on its own, and they give students a broader worldview.

“You know, our goal is to make it such that every student that has any desire whatsoever to be able to have a study abroad experience, we’re able to provide that, you know. We’re continually working to develop scholarships for our students, and this new facility in Rome is going to be just the epitome of what we’re trying to do. To be able to keep it very affordable, and, at the same time, give these students a great study abroad experience,” said Dr. Shaw.

These relationships work both ways. An agreement with a university in Morocco allows Engineering students from there to come to MSU for a year before they finish their degrees and complete work that will give them a Masters degree from both universities.

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