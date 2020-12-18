Dr. Dobbs says everyone should take the COVID-19 vaccine

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issues a warning to healthcare workers earlier today.

Dobbs held a zoom conference with healthcare professionals across the state around 4 o’clock this afternoon.

During the conversation, he addressed questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

He says it’s important for everyone to take the vaccine, even if they’ve already had the coronavirus.

He says the Christmas holiday will most likely bring more case numbers than those we saw after Thanksgiving.

“If this were the peak of the hospital stuff, I wouldn’t be worried. The hospitals are doing great. Hey, and healthcare workers, doctors, and people watching, It’s going to be hard on you guys for the next month or two, and just get ready,” said Dr. Dobbs. “Get rested when you can. Stay hydrated. It’s going to be rough.”

Dobbs says once you take the vaccine, you will not test positive for COVID-19, but you could test positive for the antibodies.