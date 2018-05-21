Drag car stolen, police still hunting for suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A drag-racing car is stolen in Tupelo, now police need your help finding it.

Back in mid-March, a car hauling trailer with a 1972 Chevy Nova inside was taken from Daybrite Drive.

Apparently, the car was up for sale at the time.

The victim says the Nova is red, with a roll cage inside and has wide rear tires.

The 30 foot trailer has a walk in door on the passenger side.

It’s hard to see in the above picture, but it’s believed a 4-door, dark colored truck pulled off with the rig.

If you know anything, please call Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.