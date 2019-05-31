Drake trolls Warriors players in first game of NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake did his part to try distracting Golden State Warriors players during his team’s NBA Finals Game 1 win Thursday night. He found a way to troll the Warriors stars even after the NBA reportedly told the Raptors to have the Canadian rapper calm down his sideline antics.

Drake arrived at Scotiabank Arena with a Toronto Raptors jersey that belonged to former NBA player Dell Curry. It was a clear dig at Dell’s son and Warriors point guard Stephen Curry since his courtside seats are in plain view of players. It may not have been that effective, as Curry still managed to score 34 points.

Lmao Drake really thinks he’s playing tonight pic.twitter.com/WdXXKgEUtA — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 31, 2019

Drake’s rocking the Dell Curry Raptors jersey tonight. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2yBi7cbqaa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 31, 2019

Throughout the game, Drake was seen standing from his seat and dishing out barbs at players. Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson said days earlier he was going to skip the rapper’s “soft, R&B songs,” specifically “Hotline Bling.” Drake taunted him about that, pantomiming using a cellphone — much like in the song’s music video.

Following the game, he exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green. The “Scorpion” rapper appeared to call the three-time NBA champion “trash.”

Drake had some kind words for Draymond Green after Game 1 of the NBA Finals “You’re Trash” 😂 #Nbafinals pic.twitter.com/z4RM0k7N3q — Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) May 31, 2019

Green didn’t want to elaborate further on what was said when later asked about the exchange, but Drake continued with his trolling on social media. In an Instagram post where he jokingly sells a piece of lint from Curry’s hair, he also poked fun at Green, saying “Draymond shouldn’t wear 23.” The reference is to Green’s jersey number — which is also Michael Jordan’s and is considered to be one of the most revered digits in basketball.

Drake may be doing all he can to support the Raptors, but ironically, he has tattoos that honor Curry and Kevin Durant. He has a tattoo that reads “No. 30 Gifted,” and one that reads “No. 35 Snipe” on his left arm. Drake was seen sporting an armband covering his Warriors-inspired ink.

Drake wearing an armband to cover up the tattoos of names of two grown men on the opposing team is as Drake as it gets pic.twitter.com/J1S1GiwvVU — zach (@__pags) May 31, 2019

Drake, who is a global ambassador for the Raptors, has been making headlines during the team’s current postseason run. In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, he left his seat and gave Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a back massage — a violation of the NBA’s Fan Code of Conduct — earning him the ire of Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and attention of the league’s office. According to ESPN, the NBA issued a memo advising teams to explicitly state and enforce fan conduct policies.

Last year, Drake was also giving a warning by the league after he got into a shouting match with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins during the conference semifinals. Expect his antics to continue Sunday during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.