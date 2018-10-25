Dreadful Weather Today; Nicer Weather Next Week.

TODAY: Dreary weather all day, with widespread rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s through the day. East-southeast winds at 7-15 mph. Showers continue overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A few lingering showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds could gust to 20 mph out of the northwest. Rain ends by the late afternoon, and some clearing occurs overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: Drier for the most part, although a few isolated showers arent totally out of the question. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s Saturday, and low to mid 70s Sunday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MON/TUE/WED: Dry to kick off the week. Temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. A slight chance of rain returns Wednesday, with a better chance for showers and storms Thursday, just beyond the 7 day forecast.