Drier, Calmer Weather Continues This Week.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Northeast winds around 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows in the mid 30s with a light northeast wind. Some patchy frost will be possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and another pleasant day. Highs in the low 60s yet again. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible overnight.

- Advertisement -

WED/THU: A weak cold front will push through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This won’t have too much impact on temperatures, but it could lead to a few isolated showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Widespread rain appears unlikely with this front. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s through mid-week, with lows in the 40s.

FRI/SAT: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible as another system starts to move in from the west. Highs in the low 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Looking beyond Sunday, a cold front will push through at the start of the work week next week, likely bringing more showers and storms as it pushes through. At this point, it’s too early to tell if strong or severe storms will be in the cards with this system, but given we are in the thick of the spring severe weather season, it will bear watching.