Drier Thursday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A much drier day is expected today, with only isolated chances of rain this afternoon at best. Highs take a step back before a warm weekend, then comes a major cool down! Fall may not be here, but this cool down will make it feel like it has arrived.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy, peaks of sun. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, a stray and quick shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: Cooler than what we’ve seen lately, with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s. Partly cloudy sky, and wind from the north at 5 mph.

COOL-DOWN: The cool down is still on track, in fact it is looking better! No humidity next week, temps in the mid to low 80s, and some overnight lows in the 50s! Get excited!